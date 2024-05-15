Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut

- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Hawks nab No. 1 pick in Draft Lottery, projected to take Alex Sarr<p>Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek reacts to the Atlanta Hawks overcoming a 3% chance to claim the top overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft along with offering her latest mock draft with Alex Sarr going No. 1 overall.</p>2:15Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 NBA Draft Lottery results, Atlanta Hawks win first overall pickThe Atlanta Hawks win the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/2024-nba-draft-lottery-results/1734254/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 NBA Draft Lottery results, Atlanta Hawks win first overall pick</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- Atlanta Hawks win 2024 NBA Draft LotteryThe 2024 NBA Draft Lottery has concluded and the Atlanta Hawks grabbed a franchise-first lottery win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/atlanta-hawks-nba-draft-lottery-2024/584252/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Atlanta Hawks win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo break down Knicks loss to Pacers in Game 3Jalen Brinson felt the Knicks 111-106 loss to Indiana came down to the Knicks not playing well with an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter but credited the Pacers with "playing great." Donte DiVincenzo wasn't impressed with his own 35-point performance because "we took an L, doesn't mean anything." DiVincenzo felt both he and the team have areas they need to improve on quickly as they get ready for Game 4 on Sunday.7:48Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut
The No. 1 draft pick notched 20 points in her regular season debut for the Indiana Fever, but the team fell short to the Connecticut Sun in their sold-out season opener.