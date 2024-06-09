Caitlin Clark Makes First Comments On Her Team America Olympics Snub

Many sports pundits and fans were outraged that NCAA all-time scoring leader and heralded WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark was snubbed for a spot on the Olympics women’s basketball team.

Today, Clark made her first public comments on being left off the squad.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team,” Clark said. “I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way, me being on the team or me not being on the team. I’m excited for them, gonna be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, it’ll be fun to watch them.”

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides revealed another side of the hoops star. Sides said Clark told her “they woke a monster” with the decision.

“Honestly, no disappointment,” Clark said. “I think it just gives you something to work for. It’s a dream, hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little bit more motivation. You remember that and hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

Clark has drawn huge attention to the WNBA during her short stint in the league, drawing record ratings and huge attendance leaps. At the same time, she’s had to battle physical play that some critics feel goes beyond the norm.

