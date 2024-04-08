Caitlin Clark: ‘I’ll be able to sleep at night even though I never won a national championship’

Caitlin Clark: ‘I’ll be able to sleep at night even though I never won a national championship’

For the second time in two seasons, the Hawkeyes are the runners-up in the national championship game.

The legendary career of Caitlin Clark comes to a close without a championship. However, she believes there’s no shame in finishing in second place.

“There’s not a regret in mind of how things went. I’ll be able to sleep every night without a national championship,” Clark said. “I think that’s the thing about everything I’ve done is there’s so much to be proud of. I don’t sit and sulk about the things that never happened.

“My mom always taught me keep your head high and be proud of everything you accomplished. I think I’m still hungry for a lot more, too.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. South Carolina beat Iowa 87-75. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.