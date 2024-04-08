Caitlin Clark: ‘I’ll be able to sleep at night even though I never won a national championship’
For the second time in two seasons, the Hawkeyes are the runners-up in the national championship game.
The legendary career of Caitlin Clark comes to a close without a championship. However, she believes there’s no shame in finishing in second place.
“There’s not a regret in mind of how things went. I’ll be able to sleep every night without a national championship,” Clark said. “I think that’s the thing about everything I’ve done is there’s so much to be proud of. I don’t sit and sulk about the things that never happened.
“My mom always taught me keep your head high and be proud of everything you accomplished. I think I’m still hungry for a lot more, too.”
