Caitlin Clark Likely Not On Team USA Summer Olympics Women’s Basketball Team – Report

Caitlin Clark is not likely to be a member of the 12-player Team USA women’s basketball squad for the Summer Olympics, The Athletic reports, citing several sources.

The popular Indiana Fever rookie, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, is being bypassed in favor of veterans.

More from Deadline

Reports indicate the roster will feature players A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

The U.S. women should be a favorite in Paris.

Clark still has an outside chance of being on the squad as an injury replacement. She missed Team USA’s tryouts in the spring because of her Iowa team’s deep run in the NCAA tournament.

It’s been a rough introducion to the WNBA for Clark, who has been “hammered” in her own words, including one non-basketball foul by a Chicago Fever player. Still, she has drawn attention to the league that has struggled, with Clark’s appearances generating several new attendance records.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.