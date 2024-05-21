Caitlin Clark lands historic endorsement deal

Before going pro, Caitlin Clark was considered one of the greatest collegiate players of all time [Getty ]

Women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark has signed a sponsorship deal with US sporting goods company Wilson in a move not seen since Michael Jordan.

The company is releasing a signature collection of items featuring Clark, including limited edition basketballs.

Jordan, an NBA legend, was the last athlete to have such a deal with Wilson.

The arrangement adds to a growing list of sponsorships landed by Clark, who has become one of the biggest names in the US sports world.

With the multi-year sponsorship deal, Clark will become a brand ambassador and release additional items with Wilson, a century-old sporting goods brand.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far," Clark said in a press release statement.

"I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them. It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection."

Clark has also racked up endorsements deals with sports brand Nike, sports drink brand Gatorade, insurance firm State Farm and more.

The 22-year-old entered the professional league this year as the first overall pick, joining the WNBA's Indiana Fever after a prolific collegiate career with Iowa University.

As a college athlete, she rose to fame by shattering dozens of basketball records and created an international fan base that now includes over two million followers on Instagram.

Her influence on the game has been dubbed the Caitlin Clark effect.

Among the collegiate records Clark broke was the most three-point shots made in a single season, a record previously held by the NBA's Steph Curry.

As part of the deal, Wilson will release three limited-edition white and gold basketballs featuring Clark, commemorating her first season in the WNBA.

One shows her in a pose she often strikes after making her signature long-range shot.

Despite her success off the court, Clark's professional debut has been off to a rough start.

Clark's Indiana Fever have zero wins and four losses on the season, though she is the teams leading scorer, averaging 17 points a game.