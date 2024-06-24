Caitlin Clark knocks off another WNBA rookie milestone vs. Chicago Sky

Caitlin Clark keeps setting WNBA rookie marks left and right.

After becoming the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record at least 250 points and at least 100 assists during the Indiana Fever’s 91-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday, Clark was back in the history-making mood on Sunday.

First, Clark broke the Indiana Fever‘s single-game franchise assists record, dishing out 13 helpers in the Fever’s 88-87 loss at the Chicago Sky.

But, it was Clark’s all-around performance that had her making WNBA history once more.

Clark stuffed the stat sheet on Sunday. The 6-foot rookie guard finished with 17 points, 13 assists, six rebounds, four steals. Clark knocked down 5-of-9 3-pointers in the contest.

With the performance, Clark became the first rookie in league history to score 15 or more points, dish out 10 or more assists and connect on five or more 3-pointers in a WNBA game.

Another milestone for the ROOK 🫡 Caitlin Clark becomes the 1st rookie in league history with 15+ PTS, 10+ AST and 5+ 3PM in a game FINAL STATS: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 13 AST, 4 STL#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/5cg2Pzb7yP — WNBA (@WNBA) June 23, 2024

On the season, Clark has now totaled 293 points, 119 assists, 98 rebounds, 27 steals and 16 blocks. Clark is shooting 39.9% from the field, 35.1% from 3-point range and 88.8% from the free throw line.

Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Clark has more history right on the horizon. With seven points and two rebounds in the Fever’s next contest, Clark would overtake Shannon Johnson’s pace for the fastest WNBA rookie to 300-plus points, 100-plus rebounds and 100-plus assists. Johnson achieved the feat in 22 games.

Indiana returns to action on Thursday at 9 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime at the Seattle Storm. The Storm have won each of the first two matchups this season, topping Indiana in Seattle, 85-83, on May 22 and beating the Fever, 103-88, in Indiana on May 30.

