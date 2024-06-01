- Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.7:52Now PlayingPaused
Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: 'We are expecting to win' - The Indiana Fever are winless through their first four games this season. Before their loss to the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark talked about their slow start to the season
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game - The highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?
Liberty looking strong after third straight win of 2024 - The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What's clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark's role evolved with the Fever?
Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith talk about Fever's win over Chicago Sky
