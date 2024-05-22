Caitlin Clark Just Signed the Michael Jordan of Endorsement Deals. Literally.

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

I hope all those guys who said that female athletes deserve to earn less because their sports earn less money are paying attention. Because Caitlin Clark just scored a win that no professional basketball player has gotten since Michael Jordan. And what is this latest history-making achievement from Clark? She just signed a contract with Wilson Sporting Goods Co., the official basketball supplier for both the WNBA and the NBA.

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Per CNN, Clark will work with Wilson to create “signature basketball collections celebrating Clark’s continued legacy,” according to the company. The athlete will “test, advise and provide feedback on a range” of basketball products and “creatively direct her first-ever signature basketball line.” Reportedly, this deal is similar to the series created with Michael Jordan back in the 1980s.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” Clark said in the press release. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

This is the second major endorsement deal that sees Caitlin Clark following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps. In April, per CBS Sports, she signed with Nike for a reported $28 million deal, which will include a signature shoe.

Now, if only her salary was commensurate with Jordan’s as well.…

Originally Appeared on Glamour