Caitlin Clark Just Landed a $28 Million Deal With Nike—and Her Own Shoe

Am I about to become a sneakerhead? Because I need a pair of Caitlins. Which is what I hope Caitlin Clark calls her signature shoe.

The women's basketball phenom, who was the first pick in the WNBA draft after smashing records during her four years at school in Iowa, is on the cusp of signing a massive endorsement deal with athletic-wear giant Nike. According to the Associated Press, the almost-finalized contract would pay Clark $28 million over eight years and includes a promise for a signature shoe, which, depending on how the deal is structured, could be super lucrative.

Nike reportedly outbid competitors Under Armour, Adidas and Puma to sign Clark. The article also notes that Clark is already a millionaire thanks to “name, image, likeness” (NIL) deals she made while at school, partnering with brands like Gatorade and State Farm.

$28 million would be the richest sponsorship contract for a female basketball player ever, according to the AP. This news also comes amid frustration over Clark's WNBA salary. Playing for the Indiana Fever, Clark will make just $76,000 during her rookie season. Well, kinda. The WNBA has a bonus structure in place, meaning that if she and her team do well, the league will likely pay Clark much more than $76k for the season. Still, the wage gap ain't ok.

Ideally, the buzz around Caitlin Clark will have a ripple effect and increase viewership of WNBA games overall (ticket sales are already way up) and other players can get pay bumps and sponsorships, too. Both Clark's and fellow WNBA rookie Angel Reese's jerseys are sold out, so, yes, there's definitely a market for shoes branded by women athletes.

Girls have feet, too, you know.

