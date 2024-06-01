Caitlin Clark joins Sabrina Ionescu as only WNBA players in history with rare feat

Caitlin Clark just checked off another statistical anomaly.

The Indiana Fever rookie guard joined New York Liberty guard and former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register a rare historical feat.

During Clark and the Fever’s Saturday contest versus the Chicago Sky, Clark joined Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in their first 10 career games.

It’s a good sign any time a player is recognized alongside Ionescu in a statistical category. Ionescu holds some impressive distinctions in her young WNBA career.

Ionescu is the first WNBA player to record 500-plus points, 200-plus rebounds and 200-plus assists in a single season. Ionescu was the fastest player to record a triple-double, securing one in just her sixth career game. She also recorded the WNBA’s first-ever triple double in under three quarters.

Keeping this type of company is the latest indication of the type of trajectory that Clark is on. Selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark appears headed for superstardom with the Fever.

Entering Saturday’s contest versus the Sky, Clark was averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. The 6-foot rookie guard entered Saturday’s game shooting 37.7% from the field, 32.0% from 3-point range and 89.4% from the free throw line.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire