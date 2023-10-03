Caitlin Clark, Iowa headline Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten women’s basketball schedule

A top-tier slate of Big Ten women’s basketball games is coming to Peacock during the 2023-24 season, including a highly-anticipated showdown that will also be on NBC.

Twenty-one conference matchups will be available exclusively on Peacock, including two games from the first round of the conference tournament. Peacock and NBC will both broadcast Caitlin Clark and national runner-up Iowa’s Jan. 21 matchup with Ohio State.

The schedule begins when the Hawkeyes host Michigan State on Jan. 2, 2024, and concludes with those two Big Ten Tournament contests on Mar. 6, 2024. All 22 games are between Big Ten foes.

Iowa leads the way with eight games on the Peacock docket, followed by fellow national title contenders Ohio State (seven) and Indiana (six). The Hoosiers’ date with the Hawkeyes on Feb. 22 is another marquee matchup on Peacock that could help decide the conference.

The Buckeyes are coming off a deep run of their own into the Elite Eight and added 2023 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Celeste Taylor to an already successful press defense. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, won the conference in 2022-23 and return First-Team All-American Mackenzie Holmes. Expect there to be plenty of competition at the top of the Big Ten.

All eyes will be on Clark, though, as she tries to lead Iowa over the hump after falling just short to LSU in the national championship game last season. The second-leading scorer and leading assister in the country in 2022-23, Clark enthralled viewers with long-range bombs and flashy dimes on her way to sweeping the national player of the year awards. Now, the senior eyes the ultimate prize: a national championship.

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You'll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):