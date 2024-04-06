Caitlin Clark, Iowa beat UConn 71-69 in women's Final Four, advance to NCAA title game vs. South Carolina
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark, Iowa beat UConn 71-69 in women's Final Four, advance to NCAA title game vs. South Carolina.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark, Iowa beat UConn 71-69 in women's Final Four, advance to NCAA title game vs. South Carolina.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.