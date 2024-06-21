Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

- Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA’s Olympic teamIndiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.1:43Now PlayingPaused
- Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record highRound 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/sky-fever-ticket-prices-reach-wnba-record-high/570874/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record high</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:48Now PlayingPaused
- Geno Auriemma on Caitlin Clark, the Olympic roster, and his expectations for UConn Women's basketballUConn Women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark, and the selections for the Women's Olympic roster. Geno also spoke about his own team, and the expectations he has for the upcoming season.4:49Now PlayingPaused
- 'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 rosterSparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/cameron-brink-talks-olympics-paris-2024-3x3-womens-basketball/567770/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 roster</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
- Recap of the Celtics win in Game 2 of the NBA FinalsWatch Paul Pierce return to TD Garden to watch the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/recap-of-the-celtics-win-in-game-2-of-the-nba-finals/620638/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Recap of the Celtics win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:25Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream
WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are in Atlanta Friday night to take on the Dream. The much-anticipated game comes as Clark takes the league by storm in her rookie year.