Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated Sun Playing without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.

