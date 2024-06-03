Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever named WNBA Rookie of the Month for May

Caitlin Clark has increased the WNBA's visibility since joining the Indiana Fever.

She is also making an impact on the court, earning Rookie of the Month honors for May. She averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists in 33 minutes per game over her first nine games. Her high scoring game was 30 on May 28 against Los Angeles.

Clark tied Diana Taurasi for the league lead with 24 3-pointers made in May, and Clark was second in assists (59) and tied for second in free throws made (42).

Fever coach: Flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark was 'non-basketball play.'

Aliyah Boston won the Rookie of the Month honor three times in 2023, and Natalie Achonwa did once in 2015.

The Fever next play at Washington on Friday.

