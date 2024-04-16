Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Jersey Is Flying Off Shelves: Here’s Where to Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Caitlin Clark is flying high. In less than a week, Clark has gone from college basketball star to a Saturday Night Live guest star and newly minted WNBA player for the Indiana Fever, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on her jersey.

According to Bleacher Report, Clark’s Indiana Fever jersey sold out at Fanatics within an hour of the 22-year-old athlete being drafted to the WNBA team. Clark was the No. 1 draft pick at this year’s WNBA Draft, and leaves college basketball as the NCAA all-time scoring champion beating a 54-year record set by former LSU player Pete Maravich.

Rounding out the top five draft picks were Cameron Brinks, who was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks; Kamilla Cardoso, who was selected by the Chicago Sky; Rickea Jackson, also selected by the L.A. Sparks; and Jacy Sheldon, who was selected by the Dallas Wings.

“Sitting at the table, obviously knowing where I’m going, you still get a little bit anxious when the commissioner walks out and says your name,” Clark shared in an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday (April 16) of getting drafted to the WNBA. “It’s a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was in second grade. To be there with my family at the table and share it with them was super special.”

Clarke’s jersey is currently available for pre-order at Fanatics — and judging by the first sales rush, it might not be in stock for long. The Caitlyn Clark Indiana Fever Nike Unisex 2024 WNBA Draft Explorer Jersey retails for $99 and comes in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

