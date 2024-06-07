Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever heads to DC, thousands expected at Mystics game

WASHINGTON - Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever will be facing off with the Washington Mystics in D.C. on Friday night.

Get ready for A PACKED Downtown DC 👉 the @WNBA’s top draft pick @CaitlinClark22 will play her first professional game IN THE DISTRICT tonight (she’s not the only WNBA ⭐️in town this week)!

Tonight’s @WashMystics/@IndianaFever matchup @ @CapitalOneArena starts @ 7:30P@fox5dc pic.twitter.com/4vz94cAchy — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) June 7, 2024

The game, originally scheduled at Washington's 4,200-seat Entertainment & Sports Arena, was moved to Capital One Arena, which has 20,356 seats. The game will be broadcasted on ION television as part of the WNBA's Friday Nights on ION series.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. and sold out in roughly 30 minutes.

This game comes after the Mystics lost a close game against Chicago Sky on Thursday night by eight points.

Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA's 2024 Draft last week. She's scored more points than anyone in NCAA women's basketball. Clark also leads all WNBA rookies in minutes played.