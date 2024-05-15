Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever have best WNBA TV viewership in 23 years

Caitlin Clark continues to attract eyeballs.

The Indiana Fever season opener – also Clark's WNBA debut – averaged 2.13 million viewers across ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, according to a report on Sports Media Watch.

That number is the WNBA's best since NBC's broadcast of a Los Angeles Sparks vs. Houston Comets game on Memorial Day 2001 drew 2.44 million viewers.

Clark, the record-setting two-time national collegiate player of the year, led the Fever with 20 points but also had 10 turnovers Tuesday night in a 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Clark's development has lifted women's basketball's profile. She led Iowa to the last two national championship games, and the 2024 women's national title game had more viewers than the men's game between Connecticut and Purdue.

Among notable NBA debuts: Victor Wembanyama had 2.99 million viewers on ESPN in October; LeBron James drew 3.03 million on ESPN in 2003.

