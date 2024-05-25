Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever get 1st win of season against LA Sparks

LOS ANGELES - The Indiana Fever came to Los Angeles on a mission and secured their first win this season in a close game against the Sparks.

As fans began making their way into the Crypto.com Arena ahead of the Sparks’ first home game in downtown Los Angeles, the amount of Caitlin Clark t-shirts and jerseys could not be missed in what is normally a sea of purple and gold.

A father and his daughter from the Inland Empire made the trip to downtown LA to see Caitlin Clark. (Kelli Johnson KTTV)

(Kelli Johnson KTTV)

Friday night’s game against the Fever was set to be a rookie showdown and marked Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson’s debut at the downtown arena. Of course, it was also Clark’s highly-anticipated LA debut.

LA Sparks forwards Rickea Jackson (2) and Cameron Brink (22) (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

What was once known as Staples Center was undergoing renovations, so the Sparks played their first three home games at the Walter Pyramid on the California State University - Long Beach campus.

Clark's games in college and the pros have garnered millions of views. Amid the hype, it was a packed house in downtown LA. During the video intros, Clark was welcomed by thunderous applause.

As expected, a huge welcome applause for Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/FnDhlHZgQR — Kelli Johnson (@KelliJohnsonTV) May 25, 2024

While the focus was on the rookies, there were other standouts on the court. Indiana's Aliyah Boston came in clutch, along with Temi Fagbenle and Kelsey Mitchell. The trio finished the game in double figures.

(Getty Images)

So, how did Clark do? In 37 minutes, she went 4-for-14 from the floor.

Still, the Fever prevailed and won 78-73.

LA continues to endure growing pains amid a rebuilding period and will continue to rely on the experience and leadership veterans such as Kia Nurse, Lexie Brown and Dearica Hamby bring.

The LA Sparks are now 1-3.