Caitlin Clark inches closer to Pete Maravich's scoring record as Iowa hosts Illinois

The Caitlin Clark watch continues this weekend as the Iowa guard continues to take aim at the NCAA scoring record set by LSU's Pete Maravich.

The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes (23-4, 12-3 Big Ten) were routed 86-69 by Indiana on Thursday and now find themselves two games out of first place in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, which they play in the regular season finale on March 3. Clark is averaging a nation-leading 32.4 points, 8.5 assists, and seven rebounds this season.

Next up for Iowa is Illinois (13-12, 7-8), which is coming off an 86-66 win against the Hoosiers on Feb. 19.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is back in action on Sunday.

When is Iowa women's basketball playing Illinois?

The Hawkeyes will take on the Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 25. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Iowa women's basketball vs. Illinois

Illinois at Iowa will be shown nationally on FS1 and streamed live on the FOX Sports app.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to pass Pete Maravich?

Clark was mostly held in check against Indiana, scoring 24 points on 8-of-26 shooting, including 3-16 from 3-point range. She has 3,593 career points, 75 from passing Maravich on the all-time list.

With 3,593 career points (and counting), Caitlin Clark is just 74 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA record for most career points.

She is averaging 32.4 points per game this season and has three regular-season games remaining, plus Big Ten and NCAA tournament games the Hawkeyes will play.

