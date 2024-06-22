Caitlin Clark hears cheers everywhere. 'Other than the IU fans, they're pretty crazy.'

ATLANTA — Caitlin Clark feeds off the crowd's energy — whether it's good or bad.

Most of the time, through her senior season at Iowa in 2023-24 and her first games with the Indiana Fever this summer, it's been a mix at opposing arenas. Yes, there are fans there to root on their local teams, but there are also Caitlin Clark and Iowa fans who come to see her and cheer her on.

It has been evident throughout the season — she signs autographs for fans donning No. 22 shirts (in the Hawkeyes' Black and Gold or the Fever's Blue, Red, and Yellow) and she gets cheers form opposing crowds during starting lineups and after hitting big shots. Fans at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut went as far as chanting "We want Caitlin!" when she spent most of the second half on the bench.

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 22: Caitlin Clark #22 stands in front out crowd for the Iowa Hawkeyes game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on February 22, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana.

There's only one place she hasn't been cheered on: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Either way, it motivates the Fever rookie.

"A lot of these crowds that we're going into like they're not many cheering against us," Clark said following the Fever's win over Atlanta on Friday. "That was the same in college — other than the IU fans, they're pretty crazy. It definitely adds an added emotion when there's a lot of people cheering against you, but it's the same type of people cheering for you. I think that's energy that you can feed off of."

