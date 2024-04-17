Caitlin Clark was happy when Fever won lottery: 'I was hoping Indiana got the first pick'

Caitlin Clark announced she would enter the WNBA draft on Feb. 29, but she was thinking about the Indiana Fever long before that.

Clark acknowledged paying attention to the draft lottery on Dec. 10, even though Iowa had a game that day, and was happy the Fever came away with the No. 1 pick.

CAITLIN CLARK FEVER: Sign up for our newsletter for best stories on WNBA

Fever roster: Get to know Caitlin Clark's new teammates

"It definitely played a huge role (in entering the draft)," she said Wednesday during her introductory news conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. "I was hoping Indiana got the first pick. It would've made my life a lot better. When I saw that, I was pretty excited."

The Fever picked Clark on Monday night after her record-setting collegiate career, and a couple of nights after her appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

Clark said she thinks she will like Indianapolis, calling it a "bigger Des Moines," where she grew up.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark was happy when Indiana Fever got No. 1 WNBA Draft pick