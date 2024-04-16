Caitlin Clark 'going to have a huge impact not only on our city, but our franchise, too.'
Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn discusses taking Iowa guard Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
Despite a record-breaking first quarter, Caitlin Clark and Iowa couldn't get past the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Ice Cube sees the BIG3 as an offseason alternative for WNBA players to make money, instead of traveling overseas.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
