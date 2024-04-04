Caitlin Clark-fueled Iowa express rolls into Cleveland for Women's Final Four

Apr. 3—As Caitlin Clark was showing her transcendent 3-point range during a regional final victory over LSU, ESPN play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco quipped, with the game in Albany, N.Y., that Clark was connecting from Schenectady.

With Clark and her Iowa express pulling into Cleveland for the Women's Final Four, starting with a much-anticipated national semifinal against Connecticut at 9 p.m. April 5, Clark's range can be recalibrated to being from Conneaut, Lorain and all points in between.

As does the reach the most prolific scorer in NCAA basketball history has provided the game before she heads to the WNBA.

Only one more goal will do for Clark and the Hawkeyes now: Winning a national championship.

After such a strong performance against a deep, talented LSU squad, in which Clark was electric but received complement, longtime Iowa coach Lisa Bluder likes where her team stands heading into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend.

Especially with how glaring the spotlight has been.

"I think it's maturity, quite honestly," Bluder said during a Zoom media call April 2. "They've been there before. They know what it's like. Once you know what it's like and what it requires, it's a little bit easier to follow that same recipe again. We have been in some tough situations. The leadership of Kate Martin and Caitlin and Gabbie (Marshall) has been extraordinary. So I really credit those guys for that.

"But honestly, I think that it would be unusual for us to not have the situation where the atmosphere is just crazy. I mean, that's what we're used to playing in. So I think it would be unusual for us not to have that kind of craziness around one of our games."

It's about to get even more crazy at the Final Four, after the Iowa-LSU regional final broke all sorts of records by having 12.3 million viewers.

Clark has broken seemingly every record there is to break in compiling one of the greatest seasons ever seen in college basketball, men or women.

The 6-foot senior guard is averaging 32.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. She's shooting 46% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range.

Caitlin Clark with the first points of the game pic.twitter.com/OxvAmRnMMO

"Again, when the stage is the brightest, when the spotlight is the brightest, she's at her very best. She loves this," Bluder said.

"Some people wither in the moment. She just gets stronger in the moment. When it's her time, I mean, she's going to just shine."

In order for the Hawkeyes to get to the Final Four again, of course, it can't just be Clark.

The importance of complement from Kate Martin, Hannah Stuelke and more has made an enormous difference.

In the 94-87 win over LSU, beyond Clark's remarkable 41-point night, Iowa got 21 points and six rebounds from Martin and 16 from Sydney Affolter.

The Hawkeyes have also received key minutes from their Ohio connection, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame graduate Gabbie Marshall, who has started all 36 games in which she's appeared and is second on the team with 62 3-pointers made behind Clark.

"Gabbie Marshall, first of all, is our player that we put on the best perimeter defensive player every single game," Bluder said. "(Against LSU,) she played 40 minutes for us.

"She's a trooper. She'll go do whatever we ask her to do. We tell her to go over screens, under screens, choke off this person. It doesn't matter. She remembers her scout, her personnel, and she gets the job done that way."

Bluder is in her 24th season at the helm. Iowa's appearance in last year's national title game, falling to LSU, was their first. The Hawkeyes' other Final Four run came in 1993, losing in overtime in a national semifinal to Ohio State.

With the spotlight circus that comes with Clark and, by extension, Iowa, Bluder admits this weekend in Cleveland may have to be handled a bit differently than even last year.

There's so much that goes on at a Final Four as far as media obligations, celebrations, open practices. It's hard to almost try to do all of that and your job as far as having your team prepared.

"I think we wore ourselves out last year trying to be all things to all people and do everything," Bluder said. "So I think we're going to be a little more selective this year on what we do and how long we're at events.

"We certainly want to be at all of Caitlin's awards, but maybe this year we're not going to have the whole team at every single one of them because it got to be a lot. I need them to really lock in and rest. I think at this time of year, recovery is so important."

Particularly when a first national championship — amid the most exciting alignment of stars women's basketball has ever known, with the brightest star sporting the No. 22 for Iowa.

"Yeah, I think that's obviously our goal," Clark said. "That's where we want to be. But you've got to win one at a time. There's still two more there to get. That's what makes the Final Four so fun. Anybody can take it. Anybody can win it.

"And at the end of the day, you win, you lose, I feel like our group has given so much to this game and to this program that you can always hold your head high. But at the same time, that's the reason we've been able to play such good basketball, is we don't want this to end. And we want to keep coming back and working hard with each other and fighting for one more week and extend it as long as you possibly can, I guess."

IOWA VS. UCONN

What: NCAA tournament semifinal

When: 9:30 p.m., April 5

Records: Iowa 33-4, UConn 33-5

TV: ESPN