Caitlin Clark first athlete since Michael Jordan with Wilson collaboration

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan released a collaboration with Wilson, unveiling a line of his very own basketballs. Now, Indiana Fever rookie and Iowa legend Caitlin Clark has joined him. She is the first athlete since Jordan in the 1980s to collaborate with Wilson on a line of basketballs.

“Clark joins the century-old company as an ambassador, and soon, fans across the globe will be able to snag products from her forthcoming signature basketball collection that celebrates the 22-year-old’s impact on the game,” wrote Vinciane Ngomsi of Boardroom. “The only other athlete who has dropped a collaboration with Wilson was Michael Jordan in the 1980s.”

Clark spoke to Boardroom about how excited she is for the project.

“I loved that thing more than anything. My brothers and I would always fight over it,” Clark told Boardroom. “That was the best basketball. But I’m just super excited to have a collaboration and create basketballs together that are really cool. I’ve seen the designs that young girls, boys, whoever can get their hands on and go dribble in the driveway or take it to practice with them.”

Standing alone next to Jordan is any realm is impressive, and things are just getting started for Clark.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire