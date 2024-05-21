Caitlin Clark is first athlete since Michael Jordan to have collection with Wilson

As reported by Boardroom, Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark is inking a multiyear partnership with Wilson. She is just the second athlete to drop a collaboration with Wilson, the first and only being Michael Jordan in the 1980s.

“I think it is super special, and it’s been fun for me,” Clark told Boardroom. “I feel like I was just that young kid who had those basketballs that I would store in the garage. I’m just very lucky and fortunate to partner with Wilson to create something that everyone can enjoy. It connects with a lot of generations, and it’ll be fun to see kids walking around holding them.”

Driveway. NCAA. WNBA. Playing with Wilson since the journey began – now we’re making it official. Welcome to Wilson Basketball, Caitlin.

– –@CaitlinClark22 @WNBA@IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/Pm8BGDi40s — Wilson Basketball (@WilsonBasktball) May 21, 2024

The first products in Clark’s collaboration will feature the brand’s classic white and gold WNBA basketball “with personalized laser engravings celebrating some of Clark’s history-making moments, including the logo triple that helped her break the all-time NCAA scoring record.”

As a Wilson ambassador, Clark will test, advise and provide feedback on various basketball gear.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire