Caitlin Clark finding comfort level, late 3s lead to first WNBA win

How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies

Caitlin Clark struggled early in her first regular-season game with the Indiana Fever on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.
Liberty looking strong after third straight win of 2024

The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What's clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark's role evolved with the Fever?
Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impact

Fever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.
Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71

Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.
Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and Storm

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.
Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70

The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.
Ryan Saunders: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

A few months ago in preparation for this show, Dawn Mitchell had a great conversation with former Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders, who just so happens to be an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets. Who would've known when they sat down that the Wolves and the Nuggets would be amid the Western Conference Semifinals against the defending NBA champions right now – and with the Wolves with the series lead. This interview is also a nod to Ryan's father, Flip Saunders. Dawn and Ryan talk about the emotions of winning an NBA championship last year without his dad — and for his dad. Ryan may be working in Denver now, but his heart always remains in Minnesota. Here's Dawn Mitchell with Ryan Saunder ... Unscripted.
Caitlin Clark finding comfort level, late 3s lead to first WNBA win
Caitlin Clark, Temi Fagbenle and Aliyah Boston speak with reporters after Indiana Fever picked up first win of the season over LA Sparks.