Caitlin Clark, Fever visit Chicago Sky for first time on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, Chicago basketball fans will get their first chance to see Caitlin Clark and the Fever in the city. Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and the Sky will host the Fever at Wintrust Arena for a 3 p.m. matinee.

It’s just the third game between the two teams this season, but it already feels like a contentious rivalry is forming. Each of the first two games featured hard fouls– and plenty of discourse after the games if the fouls were dirty plays or not.

If you want to catch the game in person, it will cost you a pretty penny. At the time of publication, the get-in price was $125 per ticket. Courtside seats were listed for over $3,700 on resale site StubHub. Second-hand ticket marketplace TickPick said it was the most expensive WNBA game in the history of their platform.

Reese and Clark rose to prominence after back-to-back showdowns in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. Reese and the LSU Tigers beat Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 championship game. One year later, Clark returned the favor and helped the Hawkeyes knock the Tigers out of the tourney in the Elite Eight.

The Sky are 5-9 this season, while the Fever are 7-10.