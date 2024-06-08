Caitlin Clark Is Expected to Be Left Off Team USA’s Roster at 2024 Olympics in Paris: Reports

The 12-player lineup will reportedly consist almost entirely of Olympic veterans, including Brittney Griner

Greg Fiume/Getty Caitlin Clark on June 7, 2024

Caitlin Clark is not expected to represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite being described by many as the most popular women’s basketball player in the country, the Indiana Fever star will not appear on Team USA’s roster, according to reports from The Athletic, USA Today and ESPN.

Rather than the star rookie — who is known to draw record crowds and TV audiences — the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball roster will consist almost entirely of Olympic veterans, The Athletic reported. Team USA taken home the gold every four years since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Caitlin Clark playing for the Indiana Fever in June 2024

USA Basketball did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The 12-person lineup will reportedly include A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner. The roster is selected by the women’s basketball committee, which includes Dawn Staley.

Only three players on the reported roster — Thomas, Copper and Ionescu — will head to Paris as first-time Olympians, per the outlet. And, notably, the event will mark Griner’s first time playing internationally since her 10-month detainment in Russia.

Meanwhile, Clark will likely be a Team USA alternate, along with players Brionna Jones and Aliyah Boston. Although, The Athletic reported, no official alternates are expected to be publicly disclosed ahead of the Games.

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Caitlin Clark playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in April 2024

The Athletic also noted that while lots of WNBA vets attended the U.S. national team’s final training camp ahead of the Summer Olympics in March, Clark did not.

The star player was one of 14 players to receive an invitation, but she was unable to attend as she was wrapping up her historic college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, who were in the Final Four of the March Madness tournament at the time.

Concern over Clark’s fans’ reaction to potentially limited playing time at the Paris event was also a factor in the decision making, USA Today reported.



News of Clark’s reported Team USA snub comes a day after the star made a WNBA rookie record-tying seven three-pointers (and scored 30 total points) to help secure a Fever win over the Washington Mystics, per USA Today.

Clark racked up the historic stats in front of 20,333 people — the largest WNBA crowd in 17 years.

