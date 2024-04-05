Caitlin Clark Effect Pushes WNBA Champs to Larger Vegas Venue

Even the defending WNBA champions are preparing for Caitlin Clark mania.

The Las Vegas Aces announced that their July 2 game against the Indiana Fever will move from their home at Michelob Ultra Arena and head a mile up The Strip to the larger T-Mobile Arena. The champs will be facing the presumptive top overall pick in the WNBA Draft, Clark, along with the Fever’s current franchise cornerstone and reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston.

More from Sportico.com

Clark, who set multiple all-time NCAA scoring records in her four seasons at the University of Iowa, has been a huge driver of interest in women’s college basketball both in-person and on television. In late March, the WNBA announced that its moving the upcoming draft from ESPN’s South Street Seaport studios in Manhattan to the larger Brooklyn Academy of Music in anticipation of a highly-touted draft class that’ll be headlined by the Iowa guard.

Moments after Clark put her name in the draft, the Fever, which will pick first for the second year in a row, subtly reminded fans where she’ll end up.

The 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena, formerly known as the Mandalay Bay Events Center, has been the Aces’ home since the franchise relocated from San Antonio in 2018. In the social media thread, the Aces said they have five sold-out games in the upcoming season, including the Fever game.

The larger T-Mobile Arena opened in 2016 and is home to Las Vegas’ other defending champion, the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights. The venue hosts up to 17,500 fans for hockey and 18,000 for basketball, with a full capacity for 20,000 during boxing and UFC cards.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told Sportico in March that the league may not have been in position to capitalize on Clark’s popularity had it happened in 2019, the year Engelbert took the reins. However– unless the Fever draft someone other than Clark– this venue change is another sign that the stars are aligning for the WNBA as a business as the league continues to build on years of positive momentum.

Speaking of momentum, Clark and her Hawkeyes hope to continue theirs in the Women’s Final Four this weekend when they face UConn and their own prodigious talent, Paige Bueckers.

Best of Sportico.com