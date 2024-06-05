Caitlin Clark: 'I don't really hear the noise. I just come here to play basketball.'
Caitlin Clark talks about the outside distractions, getting to practice and looking ahead.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Mirra Andreeva is the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 1997.
Brink, Burdick and Van Lith were on the gold medal winning team at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.
Reese was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's game between the Sky and New York Liberty following two quick technical fouls.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
Haliburton left Game 2 in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
Jones won the race once as a driver and twice as an owner when Al Unser Sr. won in 1970 and 1971.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Mourning said that he's now cancer-free and urged men to undergo screening for the disease.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.