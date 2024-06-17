Caitlin Clark discusses why people like watching her and Angel Reese

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky met for the second time this year on Sunday, providing the basketball world with another match between rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Clark and Reese have proven to be must-see TV from the moment they burst on the scene a few years ago, especially when they square off against one another.

Clark talked about the attention they draw on Sunday, offering her thoughts on it.

“I think what (Angel’s) done with her platform has been absolutely incredible. She has an entire fanbase that’s supported her. What she did at Maryland and LSU, obviously I’ve played her for a very long time and she’s been a tremendous player,” Clark said.

“It’s been fun getting to compete against,” Clark said, “I think it’s been really good for the game. People just love seeing great matchups.”

Clark went on to discuss how people might tune in for her and Reese, but find other players they like in the process, growing the game.

Caitlin Clark on why a lot of people watch her and Angel Reese play: “I think what she’s [Reese] has done with her platform has been absolutely incredible. She has an entire fanbase that has supported her and what she did at Maryland and then LSU. Obviously, l've played her… pic.twitter.com/kYYGY1rRaE — Vanshay Murdock 🎥🎥 (@VanshayM) June 16, 2024

Sunday was the third time Clark and Reese have met since early April and it wasn’t without its usual intensity. Reese was called for a flagrant after making a play on Clark driving through the lane.

“It’s just part of basketball,” Clark said after the game.

Caitlin Clark on the flagrant 1 foul from Angel Reese: “It’s just part of basketball, it is what it is, she was trying to make a play on the ball.” pic.twitter.com/MOFsfAslNq — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 16, 2024

The Fever came out on top Sunday with Clark scoring 23 points. Reese continued to impress with another double-double.

The two will meet again on Friday, Aug. 30.

