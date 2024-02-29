Caitlin Clark declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
Iowa star Caitlin Clark has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, in which the Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
Lin Dunn's plan to revamp the Fever just got a jolt.
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?
That includes college and pros.
In today's edition: A new model for the 14-team playoff, the Celtics' dominance, England's three-team race, The Florida Man Games, and more.
Soon, it will be: Clark holds the scoring record. Maravich owns the men’s scoring record. That means something significant in women’s basketball’s growth.
When Clark passes his late father, Jaeson Maravich hopes basketball fans will appreciate what she has achieved. But he also has conflicting emotions and says it's 'two totally separate records."
South Carolina won its 42nd and 43rd consecutive regular season SEC games last week, but it wasn't easy.
Clark's record-breaking shot could not have been more classically her. She's been doing this for years.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
Clark couldn't quite break the all-time scoring record on Sunday, but the fervor around her potential moment created a spectacle nonetheless.
The Hawkeyes guard is just a few shots away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time points record.
Caitlin Clark could break the all-time DI women's scoring record on Super Bowl Sunday at Nebraska.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
