Caitlin Clark convinced Cameron Brink will return ‘stronger’ after ACL injury

Caitlin Clark is sharing well wishes with her fellow rookie Cameron Brink.

Brink, a rookie forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, suffered a season-ending ACL tear in her left knee during Tuesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. It brought an abrupt end to Brink’s rookie season which was off to a fine start.

After the Indiana Fever‘s 88-81 win over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night, Clark commented on Brink’s season-ending injury.

“Obviously, devastating. You don’t want to see anybody deal with any sort of injury, obviously an injury of that magnitude. I know she’s the type of person that will be able to get through it and come out through it stronger. I mean, it just breaks your heart. She’s such a good basketball player but an even better person. Knowing her and her being one of my friends and kind of going through this process together from when we were 17 years old. We were roommates on the road in Thailand and then getting to share draft weekend together or award shows our junior year of college.

“And then, she was obviously having a great start to her rookie season and then seeing something so devastating like this. I know she’ll come back stronger and I know so many people are thinking of her and praying for her and I’m sure she’s overwhelmed by the support right now and she definitely deserves it. Knowing the type of person she is, this will only make her better in the long run,” Clark said.

Brink shared her response to the injury on Instagram.

“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers,” Brink wrote in her Instagram post.

Brink ends her 2024 WNBA season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 39.8% from the field, 32.3% from 3-point range and 84.0% from the free throw line.

A rookie out of Stanford, Brink was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

