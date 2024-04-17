Caitlin Clark congratulates Tyrese Haliburton on making USA Basketball Men's National Team
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark discusses Tyrese Haliburton making the USA Basketball Men's National Team.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
USA Basketball is finalizing its roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics
Caitlin Clark made the "Weekend Update" host read jokes about unfunny he is.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
When your name is Caitlin Clark, people are going to go there.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
