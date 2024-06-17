Caitlin Clark comments on fan appeal of rivalry vs. Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese get fans in seats and draw eyeballs on television.

Dating back to their respective collegiate careers at Iowa and LSU, the pair’s matchups are always highly anticipated and seem to be dripping with drama every time their teams square off.

Their latest installment was no different. Reese picked up a Flagrant 1 foul as she fouled Clark on a third-quarter drive to the bucket. For the third time in a row, Clark’s squad got the best of Reese’s.

The Indiana Fever topped the Chicago Sky, 91-83, behind a 23-point effort from Clark where she connected on 7-of-11 field goal tries, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

Afterwards, Clark discussed why she feels fans are so enamored with her teams’ matchups versus Reese.

“Yeah, I think it’s just the emotion and the passion that we play with. I think people love to see that, and I think that’s maybe not something that was always appreciated in women’s sports and it should be. I think that’s what makes it fun. Like, we’re competitors. That’s the way the game should be. It’s gonna get a little feisty, it’s gonna get physical, but, at the end of the day, both teams are just trying to win,” Clark said.

Like Clark, Reese has cultivated quite the fan following and endorsement deals. Clark tipped the cap for what Reese has done for women’s basketball and said fans just want to see great players play great basketball.

“I think what she’s done with her platform has been absolutely incredible and she has an entire fanbase that has supported her and what she did at Maryland and then LSU. Obviously, I’ve played her for a very long time, and she’s been a tremendous player.

“It’s been fun getting to compete against (Angel). I think it’s been really good for the game. People just love seeing great matchups, but also… at the same time, people tune in for these matchups but then they get to see how amazing these teams are and then they find new players to support and continue to come back for them, too, so I think that’s another benefit of it honestly,” Clark said.

The next installment between the two in their ongoing rivalry will take place in Chicago on Sunday, June 23 in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN beginning at 3 p.m. CT.

The Fever return to action on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. date versus the Washington Mystics on NBA TV.

