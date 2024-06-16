Caitlin Clark comments on Angel Reese’s Flagrant 1 foul in Indiana Fever win

In the Indiana Fever‘s 91-83 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Caitlin Clark drove to the bucket toward the end of the third quarter with the Fever leading the Sky 63-62.

As Clark made her way past Sky rookie forward Angel Reese, Reese could do nothing but foul. Looking for a block, Reese instead contacted Clark across the head.

After a review, the officials upgraded the foul on Reese to a Flagrant 1. Of course, the last time these two teams met up, Chennedy Carter’s away-from-the-play foul on Clark was eventually upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after a league review the next day.

After Indiana’s win over the Sky, Clark said there was nothing to see here on Reese’s Flagrant 1 foul.

“What’s going through my mind is, ‘I need to make these two free throws.’ That’s all I’m thinking about. It’s just part of basketball. It is what it is. You know, she’s trying to make a play on the ball and get the block. But, yeah, it happens. Those free throws when you have to shoot them with nobody at the line are kind of hard, so it’s a little different than having people at the line. So, I was just trying to focus on making those,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

During the win, Clark notched her seventh game of the season with 20-plus points. Clark tallied 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range. The 6-foot rookie guard added nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocks.

In the process, Clark accomplished another bit of WNBA history. Clark joined Breanna Stewart as the first WNBA rookie with 15-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in five games since Stewart did so in the 2016 season.

Clark also became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 200-plus points, 75-plus rebounds and 75-plus assists in the win over the Sky.

Earlier this season, Clark joined former Oregon star and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in their first 10 career games.

Clark and the Fever return to action on Wednesday when they host the Washington Mystics at 6 p.m. CT on NBA TV.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire