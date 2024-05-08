Caitlin Clark coming to Kentucky TV. Indiana Fever games will be broadcast for free

Basketball fans in the Bluegrass State can catch the Indiana Fever on TV.

Seventeen of the Fever’s games in the upcoming season will be broadcast for free, allowing folks to watch and root for the WNBA’s 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark, the league’s 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and their teammates from home.

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Games will air on WHAS in Louisville and WKYT in Lexington.

The availability is part of the expansion in 11 markets announced on Wednesday. WTHR in Indianapolis had already been slated to show Fever games.

With the additional markets, the games will be broadcast for free to 4.6 million homes.

In Clark’s home state of Iowa, Des Moines’ WOI and Davenport’s WQAD also are among those joining the roster of stations that will broadcast games.

The Fever regular season schedule tips off on May 14 when the team travels to Connecticut to play the Connecticut Sun. The team’s home opener will be May 16 against the New York Liberty.

The 17 Indiana Fever games available to viewers are:

(All times are eastern.)

Thurs., May 16 vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wed., May 22 @ Storm, 10 p.m.

Sat., May 25 @ Aces, 9 p.m.

Thurs., May 30 vs. Storm, 7 p.m.

*Sat., June 1 vs. Sky, 1 p.m. (subject to change)

Sun., June 2 @ Liberty, 7 p.m.

Mon., June 10 @ Sun, 7 p.m.

Thurs., June 13 vs. Dream, 7 p.m.

Sun., June 23 @ Sky, 6 p.m.

Thurs., June 27 @ Storm, 10 p.m.

Wed., July 10 vs. Mystics, 12 p.m.

Mon., August 26 @ Dream, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., September 4 vs. Sparks, 7 p.m.

Sun., September 8 vs. Dream, 4 p.m.

Wed., September 11 vs. Aces, 7 p.m.

Sun., September 15 vs. Wings, 3 p.m.

Thurs., September 19 @ Mystics, 7 p.m.

All games will be available over the air via antenna.

A majority of the games will be available via cable and/or satellite. Check local listings for specifics.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on X: @cherylvjackson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch Caitlin Clark: Fever games will be shown on local TV stations