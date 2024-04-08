Caitlin Clark’s college career ends, setting the stage for JuJu Watkins in 2025

The 2024 women’s college basketball season, a remarkable theater of events which catapulted USC into the national spotlight, is over. South Carolina is the unbeaten national champion after beating Caitlin Clark and Iowa on Sunday in Cleveland. Clark played her last college game, which leaves JuJu Watkins and UConn’s Paige Bueckers as the two foremost stars of the sport heading into the 2025 season.

Hawkeyes Wire had more on Clark’s second consecutive national championship game appearance at Iowa:

“The Iowa Hawkeyes fought. And they fought hard until the very end. Unfortunately, sometimes that falls just short, but isn’t something to be ashamed of. This team gave it everything they had for this fanbase and for themselves.

“Sometimes you run into a team that is dominant and one of the best of all-time. That happened today as the Iowa Hawkeyes fell to to the South Carolina Gamecocks in title game by a score of 87-75. The Gamecocks capped off a perfect season to go to 38-0 and stamp their place among the game’s best teams ever. The entire afternoon they continued to prove they are big, can shoot, play defense, and do just about everything at an extremely high level.”

Caitlin Clark is a transcendent athlete in so many ways. South Carolina, though, was the ultimate transcendent team, going wire to wire without losing a single game this season.

As the Paige turns to 2025, Paige Bueckers of UConn and JuJu Watkins of USC will stand atop the list of a galaxy of stars in women’s college basketball. It’s a great time for a growing sport, with USC in the center of the conversation. We can’t wait to see what JuJu will do starting in November.

