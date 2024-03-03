Caitlin Clark College Basketball Scoring Record T-Shirts, How to Buy

Caitlin Clark is now the leading scorer in NCAA history after passing ‘Pistol Pete Maravich for the most points of all time. She has taken over women’s college basketball in a way we have never seen before.

Celebrate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes with these fantastic scoring-record tees from Nike. Click on any photo or button below to purchase yours now.

Caitlin Clark College Basketball Scoring Record Long Sleeve T-Shirts

Clark declared for the WNBA draft after averaging 32.2 points per game this season while shooting 39.5 percent from three. Her Iowa Hockeyes are the No. 6 ranked team in the country with a 25-4 record, and she has made them must-see TV.

Caitlin Clark College Basketball Scoring Record T-Women's Shirts

Reminiscent of Stephen Curry, the senior guard has made a name for herself by pulling up and draining shots from all over the court. Even though she is not in the professional ranks yet, she has already established herself as one of the best shooters in women ‘s basketball history.

Help celebrate her accomplishment with these NCAA leading scorer short-sleeved and long-sleeved t-shirts. They are also available in women’s and youth’s sizes.

Caitlin Clark College Basketball Scoring Record T-Shirts

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire