Caitlin Clark captures second straight Honda Cup Award

Caitlin Clark did some magical things with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

During her time in Iowa City, Clark became the Division I career points record holder. Clark also tallied the most points in a single women’s college basketball season, averaged the most career points per game, knocked down the most 3-pointers in a singular season, holds the record for the most career 3-pointers in women’s college basketball history and is the all-time women’s NCAA Tournament career points scored leader.

The list goes on from there.

Clark put Iowa women’s basketball on the map like it’s never been before. Thanks to Clark’s superstardom, the Hawkeye pipeline is alive and rolling well into the future.

After being recognized as the consensus National Player of the Year in women’s college basketball for a second straight season, Clark just captured the Honda Cup Award for a second straight year.

By capturing the 2024 Honda Cup Award, Clark joins Maya Moore (2010, 2011), Tracy Caulkins (1982, 1984) and Rachel Garcia (2019, 2021) as the only women’s athletes to win back-to-back Honda Cup Awards.

Here’s a look at Clark being presented with and accepting the award courtesy of CBS Sports’ “We Need To Talk.”

“Yeah, I think it’s pretty special. I know how important this award is and how many great people have come before me like you mentioned. Maya Moore was my idol growing up, so now to be on the same list as her, it’s pretty absolutely incredible.

“But I was very fortunate in my college career. Obviously, my coaches are there tonight accepting on my behalf. It doesn’t happen without them, those two there and the rest of our coaching staff. But also the teammates I had throughout the years. They kind of let me be myself, so I wouldn’t have got to the point I got to if it wasn’t for them. It’s just really special. This award definitely means a lot. It’s a first-class award. And then, congratulations to all of you, especially the finalists. I’m big fans of all of yours. I watch as much women’s sports, just as much as anybody, so congratulations,” Clark said in accepting the award.

The Honda Cup Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 48 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

Established in 1976, the CWSA honors the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service.

