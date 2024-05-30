Caitlin Clark-Cameron Brink WNBA Matchup Draws 724,000 Viewers

The Los Angeles Sparks-Indiana Fever game on Friday featuring the top two WNBA draft picks, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, was the most watched WNBA game on Ion.

The telecast averaged 724,000 viewers and peaked at 981,000 viewers, according to Nielsen..

As a record-setting college player, Clark has helped boost the visibility and popularity of women's sports on TV.

Scripps Sports added that the game was the most-watched WNBA game this season to tip-off after 8 p.m.

The game marked a 62% improvement over the best household delivering from 2023 WNBA games on Ion and out-delivered all 2023 WNBA games on all markets in male demographic categories including men ages 21 and up.

Clark and the Fever will be taking on the Seattle Storm Thursday night on Amazon Prime Video.