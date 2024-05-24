Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink to meet in LA Sparks’ 1st game at Crypto.com Arena this season

LOS ANGELES - It’s the battle of the rookies.

The WNBA’s 2024 top two draft picks, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, respectively, will play in a highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever on Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. This also marks the first home game for the Sparks this season in downtown LA.

Los Angeles played their first three home games at the Walter Pyramid on the California State University-Long Beach campus while the downtown arena underwent renovations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Sparks to host games at Crypto.com Arena ahead of schedule

Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

All eyes have been on Clark as the new face of the league following her outstanding and record-breaking college playing career. However, her transition to the pros hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. The Fever remain winless, but still, Clark’s numbers are impressive with an average of 17.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

That being said, Indiana comes to LA hungry for a win.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Caitlin Clark breaks scoring record: Here's a list of women’s college basketball all-time scorers

Brink shined during the Sparks' first win of the season Tuesday night against the Washington Mystics with a game-winning block. In fact, she leads the league with 11 blocks this season.

After the Sparks' first week in action, Silver Screen and Roll gave Brink an A. Other players who earned high marks were Dearica Hamby, Kia Nurse, and Lexie Brown.

While Friday's focus will likely surround the darling rookies, the Sparks' veterans have been thrilling to watch.

Another rookie finding her groove in the big leagues is Rickea Jackson, proving the Sparks may have another star on their hands.

For those who haven't been paying attention, the WNBA has risen in popularity. Clark's league debut against the Connecticut Sun drew in 2.3 million viewers, becoming the most-watched WNBA game since 2001, ESPN reported. It also marked the highest-viewed WNBA game on ESPN platforms, following Diana Taurasi's first game in the league with the Phoenix Mercury in 2004.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

Click/tap here for tickets.