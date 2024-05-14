Caitlin Clark called for 2 early fouls, heads to bench in WNBA debut vs. Connecticut

On the first play of Caitlin Clark's WNBA career, she dished to Aliyah Boston for an easy bucket. It's what Indiana Fever fans hope to see a lot of in the coming years.

What Fever fans (or basketball fans in general) won't be too happy to see are the two early whistles she got in her regular-season debut Tuesday night at Connecticut.

The former Iowa superstar was called for two (suspect) fouls before the 5-minute mark of the first quarter. Clark started the game 0-for-3 as the Fever trail 10-7 at the first TV timeout and headed to the bench.

Apparently the WNBA refs didn't get the memo. (We kid.)

Clark returned for the final seconds of the first quarter. The Fever trail 19-13 at the end of one.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Why Caitlin Clark was on bench in WNBA debut vs. Connecticut Sun