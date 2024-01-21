Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark said she is okay after she and a fan collided following the Hawkeyes' 100-92 loss at Ohio State Sunday.

Clark was running off the court as Ohio State fans rushed in to celebrate the victory. One of them made contact with Clark, who fell to the ground. She stayed down on the ground for a few moments while Iowa team members gathered around her before she left the court.

Clark, who scored a season-high 45 points in the game, said postgame that she was not seriously injured but that she did get the wind knocked out of her.

"[It was] kind of scary and could have caused a pretty serious injury to me," Clark said. "Luckily my teammates kind of picked me up and got me off the court."

Clark added that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized to her in the locker room and that she appreciated the gesture.

"This just comes with the territory. I’m sure they did their best to do everything they could,” Clark said. “It didn’t work and that’s disappointing, but just focused now on the game.”