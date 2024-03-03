Caitlin Clark broke attendance records in all but two of her games this season. Both in SWFL

If Caitlin Clark is playing, the fans will come. In record numbers.

Watching the University of Iowa basketball superstar live has become one of the hottest tickets in the entire sporting world. That will certainly be the case Sunday when Clark and the Hawkeyes host No. 3 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Austin Jordan, right, and her sister Lennon of Miami cheer for Caitlin Clark along with their parents Jonathan and Lauren at the Iowa - Purdue Fort Wayne game during the 2023 Women's Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Hertz Arena in Estero.

Already the top scorer in major women's college basketball history, Clark is just 18 points shy of passing Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I scoring record (3,617). Tickets for the soldout game are reportedly going for upwards of $500 each on the secondary market.

According to the NCAA, Clark and the Hawkeyes helped set or break attendance records in all but two of their games this season. And those two games both took place in Southwest Florida.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa makes a pass against FGCU in the 2023 Women's Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Hertz Arena in Estero.

Iowa swept all three of its games at the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena over Thanksgiving weekend in November to win the tournament championship. While the Hawkeyes' semifinal game with nearby FGCU drew a Showcase record crowd of 4,257 fans, their other two meetings with Purdue Fort-Wayne and Kansas State averaged 3,160 in an arena that can seat a little more than 7,000. Those are still healthy numbers, especially for a busy holiday weekend, but they did not surpass the tournament's previous mark.

As Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel wrote, the only thing Caitlin Clark isn't bigger than is Thanksgiving.

Here is a look at how Iowa and Clark performed in Southwest Florida during the Gulf Coast Showcase:

Iowa 77, Kansas State 70

Date: Nov. 26, 2023

Recap: The senior guard poured in a game-high 32 points as the Hawkeyes held off a late charge by the Wildcats and claimed the Gulf Coast Showcase championship. The Wildcats ran off 11 consecutive points, taking a 68-67 lead on a three-point play with 2:44 remaining, but Clark then took over, sinking a pair of 3-pointers in two minutes to put the Hawkeyes back in front to stay.

Iowa 100, FGCU 62

Date: Nov. 25, 2023

Recap: The Hawkeyes closed out the first quarter on a 17-3 run and didn't need Clark to do much. Clark, who entered the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 30.7 points per game, finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in 26 minutes.

Iowa 98, Purdue Fort Wayne 59

Date: Nov. 24, 2023

Recap: Playing 23 minutes, Clark had 29 points, eight assists and seven 3-pointers.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Caitlin Clark and Iowa set attendance records in almost all their games except these two