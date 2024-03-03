Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS:

Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich to become DI's all-time leading scorer

Live

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record: Iowa star makes history

Yahoo Sports Staff
146

It was only a matter of time.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark has passed Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record in both men's and women's college basketball after a flurry of 3-pointers to start the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State.

The record-breaking points came from the free-throw line just before the end of the second quarter as the Iowa star calmly sunk two from the stripe to pen her name in history.

Clark entered her final collegiate regular season game needing 18 points to pass Maravich. She averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game to stay on pace for the record largely viewed as untouchable over the past 54 years.

The prodigious shooter previously broke the NCAA women's scoring record on Feb. 15. On Thursday, she passed Lynette Woodard's forgotten scoring mark in a standout triple-double effort. And now she’s the all-time scoring champ for both men’s and women’s basketball.

Follow along as Clark finishes off her historic day.

Live34 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff

    Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record

    Here's the moment when Clark broke the record from the free-throw line:

  • Featured
    Cassandra Negley

    It was a little harried here at Carver as that record-breaking moment happened. But as soon as Clark approached the free throw line to shoot, fans stood and pulled out phones.

    The announcer was ready in the arena. Right after Clark's second technical free throw that put her past Maravich, he mentioned the record and called her the greatest to do it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SHE'S DONE IT! Caitlin Clark broke the record with two free throws in the closing seconds of the second quarter and the crowd is going WILD!

  • Cassandra Negley

    Tough points for Clark in the paint. She's at 16 points, one away from tying Pete Maravich and two from breaking. The arena knows exactly where she is in the chase. As soon as she put in that bucket, fans stood and began a slow roar waiting for her to potentially hit a quick signature logo 3.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State is staying within range with its own barrage of 3s. It's 36-32 with just under 5 minutes left in the second quarter.

    Box score

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    And another one! Clark pulled up from DEEP on that fourth 3-pointer. She adds a layup and now she's just 4 points away from breaking the record.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clark has another triple to open the second quarter. She's now just 8 points away from tying Pete Maravich.

  • Cassandra Negley
  • Cassandra Negley

    This is the kind of first quarter that makes you think Iowa could go back to the Final Four. Six players have a bucket, including three off the bench. Stuelke is dominating. And all-Big Ten star Cotie McMahon is limited to two points for Ohio State

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End Q1: Iowa 28, Ohio State 15

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another left-angle 3 for Clark. She has 6 points and 5 assists as the first quarter winds to a close.

  • Cassandra Negley

    Caitlin Clark is going to keep feeding Hannah Stuelke all day if she can. That's the part of her game that will carry well into the WNBA, when she doesn't have to be the star scoring option every night. She's about to finish her third season as the NCAA single-season assists leader. She's averaging a career-high 8.7 apg.

    Stuelke (9 points so far) scored 47 here in February. Clark bested her a week later with 49 on the night she broke Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's record.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clark has had some clean looks early, but she's deferring to teammates and has five assists already.

  • Cassandra Negley

    Clark's first points are, what else? A deep 3. She's 15 from passing Maravich. A slower start than we've seen from her recently when she's close to a record. Clark is 1-4 (1-3 from 3) and after a brief rest on the bench, is heading back into the game. Iowa leads, 13-7, at 4:40.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Caitlin Clark is on the board with her first 3 of the game. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes have traded blows early, but the home team is up 13-7 early.

  • Cassandra Negley

    I was chatting with a local coffee shop owner this morning who has season tickets. He said he hopes the excitement continues in the city even with Caitlin Clark leaving for the WNBA. Hannah Stuelke, a sophomore forward, should play a huge part in that. She has four points early. Clark with three assists finding her.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are underway at Carver-Hawkeye Arena!

  • Cassandra Negley

    Ohio State is known for its press. Iowa is known for burning teams in transition. A big part of the game to watch today.

  • Cassandra Negley

    Iowa fans are on the mark today. They cheered during College GameDay when it was mentioned Iowa was the last team to defeat South Carolina, which is on its way to a second undefeated regular season after losing in the NCAA semifinals. They vehemently booed any mention of LSU, which defeated Iowa in the national championship game. And they gave a healthy boo during Ohio State introductions.

    The ground-shaking roars are about to come out with Iowa's final regular season introductions of 2023-24.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's Caitlin Clark's reaction to meeting Moore. As Cassandra noted, Moore was Clark's favorite player growing up.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We're just a few minutes away from tip at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

  • Cassandra Negley

    And baseball icon Nolan Ryan

  • Cassandra Negley

    Those in attendance today include Maya Moore, Lynette Woodard and Jake from State Farm.

    Moore was Caitlin Clark's favorite player growing up. Clark met her briefly as a child attending Minnesota Lynx games, where Moore won four WNBA championships in seven years. Clark recalled recently wanting Moore's autograph, but not having a pen on her. They spoke pre-game in a surprise for Clark.

    Woodard held the all-time women's large-school collegiate record until Clark broke it on Wednesday. Lisa Bluder and the Iowa program invited Woodard to attend today, and Woodard made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay.

    And, of course, it's another sell-out with 15,000-plus in their seats.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Cassandra Negley

    Iowa and Ohio State are finishing warm-ups with 30 minutes on the clock until tip of the regular season finale. This is Iowa's final regular season game at home, but the Hawkeyes could host two more games this month. Iowa is a likely top-four seed in the NCAA women's tournament. Those 16 teams host first- and second-round games. A win by either team today would help solidify a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

    There's also more immediate impact. Ohio State locked up the Big Ten regular season title last week, but this game still holds consequences for Iowa. The Hawkeyes are playing for the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament.

  • Cody Brunner

    Caitlin Clark ready to ‘play free’ with Hawkeyes after announcing WNBA Draft decision

    (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Cody Brunner

    March Madness: 3 takeaways from women's selection committee's top 16 reveal

    (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Cody Brunner

    Caitlin Clark's quest to break Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record

    (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
  • Cody Brunner

    Caitlin Clark's last home game at Iowa shaping up as most expensive women's basketball ticket ever

    (David Berding/Getty Images)
    (David Berding/Getty Images)
  • Cody Brunner

    While we're waiting for the action to begin, here's some light reading material to catch up on the big moment and everything else going on in women's college basketball this week.

  • Cody Brunner

    She's only 18 points from breaking Pete Maravich's all-time scoring mark, but No. 6 Iowa is facing a tough challenge against No. 2 Ohio State. The last time these two teams played, the Buckeyes came out on top with a 100-92 win.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good morning folks and welcome to our Caitlin Clark record tracker!

  • Cassandra Negley

    "Pistol taught me to dribble. Caitlin taught me to dream."

    "I've got a Fever. The only cure is Caitlin Clark."

    The signs were out in force for College GameDay at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fans filtered in three hours before tipoff and the arena was about half full for the show. Others stayed outside to tailgate on an unusually warm 60-plus degree morning.