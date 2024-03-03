Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record: Iowa star makes history

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record
Here's the moment when Clark broke the record from the free-throw line:
Caitlin Clark makes history 🔥
(via @CBBonFOX)
pic.twitter.com/up5vWC1el3
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 3, 2024
It was only a matter of time.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark has passed Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record in both men's and women's college basketball after a flurry of 3-pointers to start the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State.
The record-breaking points came from the free-throw line just before the end of the second quarter as the Iowa star calmly sunk two from the stripe to pen her name in history.
Clark entered her final collegiate regular season game needing 18 points to pass Maravich. She averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game to stay on pace for the record largely viewed as untouchable over the past 54 years.
The prodigious shooter previously broke the NCAA women's scoring record on Feb. 15. On Thursday, she passed Lynette Woodard's forgotten scoring mark in a standout triple-double effort. And now she’s the all-time scoring champ for both men’s and women’s basketball.
Follow along as Clark finishes off her historic day.
It was a little harried here at Carver as that record-breaking moment happened. But as soon as Clark approached the free throw line to shoot, fans stood and pulled out phones.
The announcer was ready in the arena. Right after Clark's second technical free throw that put her past Maravich, he mentioned the record and called her the greatest to do it.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
