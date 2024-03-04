Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA basketball all-time scoring record
The Iowa Hawkeyes star became the all-time NCAA basketball scorer, breaking Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 points.
The Iowa Hawkeyes star became the all-time NCAA basketball scorer, breaking Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 points.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Conference tournaments tip off this week with automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament on the line.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.
In today's edition: Chet and Wemby go head-to-head, Ohtani gets married, NFL players grade their teams, LeBron goes nuclear in the Hallway Series finale, and more.
When Clark passes his late father, Jaeson Maravich hopes basketball fans will appreciate what she has achieved. But he also has conflicting emotions and says it's 'two totally separate records."
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
Where might he land?
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
Donaldson won an MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays and made three All-Star teams.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back on a Monday morning to look at two big NL transactions that happened over the last few days: Zack Wheeler staying in Philadelphia & Matt Chapman signing with San Francisco.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
Fred Zinkie reminds us of players who ended last season on a high note when our attention might have been elsewhere.