Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Sweetly Shares Video of Her Walking into First WNBA Game

Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, celebrated the special moment by sharing a video of Clark walking into the arena

Caitlin Clark/instagram Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery

Connor McCaffery is one proud boyfriend!

After weeks of anticipation, basketball star Caitlin Clark finally made her WNBA debut on May 14, and her McCaffery made sure to celebrate the big moment on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, McCaffery, 25, shared a video of Clark, 22, who was all smiles as she walked into the arena to play her first WNBA regular season game.

Clark went on to have a game filled with pros and cons — while she scored a team-high 20 points, she also gave up 10 turnovers, the most-ever in a WNBA debut.

McCaffery had a tough night as well at work. The fellow former Iowa basketball player is now a team assistant for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, who were crushed by the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their second-round series last night.

Off the court, though, the couple are going strong. On April 24, Clark and McCaffery celebrated their one-year anniversary. “One year of the best mems w my fav person 🖤 you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you 🤞🏻😇,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Clark included a black-and-white photo of her and McCaffery sitting on a sofa together smiling. In the cute snap, she leaned against him as he held his arms around her.

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark

McCaffery and Clark started dating in April 2023, but the couple didn't make their relationship public until four months later when Clark posted a photo with him on Instagram. "Best end to summer," she captioned a carousel of images, which featured the couple cuddled up together on a boat.

In January 2024, Connor posted a tribute to Clark on her 22nd birthday. “Happy Birthday 22. Wish I was there to celebrate with you — you deserve the best day. Golden Bday/T Swift year will be the best yet,” he wrote. “With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you.”

