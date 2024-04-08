Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend posts after Iowa’s defeat in NCAA championship

When Caitlin Clark is on the court, fans can’t look away.

That’s because of the Iowa Hawkeyes guard’s impressive record-breaking run in NCAA basketball. On Feb. 15, the 22-year-old became the women’s career scoring leader, and a few weeks later she smashed another record — for all-time points earned by any NCAA Division I player, male or female.

But while she’s busy becoming the biggest star in college basketball, Clark has one fan who’s been keeping a close eye on her off the court, too. That’s her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

Clark and Iowa defeated UConn on April 5 to punch their ticket to the NCAA women's championship. Iowa’s face-off against South Carolina on April 7, however, resulted in a tough 87-75 loss — but McCaffery had Clark’s back as he posted a photo of Clark to his Instagram story with a caption, "My GOAT @caitlinclark22."

Read on to learn all about the man who’s been by Clark’s side as she makes hoops history.

He has a famous father

Connor McCaffery is the son of Fran McCaffery, who’s worked as the men’s basketball head coach at the University of Iowa since 2010.

The senior McCaffery even coached his son during the younger McCaffery’s Hawkeyes career.

Connor McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes talks to his head coach and father, Fran McCaffery, during the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on Nov. 16, 2022 in Newark, NJ. (Porter Binks / Getty Images)

He was a double threat for the Hawkeyes

In addition to playing basketball under his dad, Connor McCaffery also played for the Hawkeyes baseball team, a feat that wasn’t easy to balance with his other passion.

Rick Heller, the University of Iowa’s baseball coach, raved about McCaffery’s potential at the plate, but noted to Hawk Central, “It’s just really hard for a guy to play Power Five basketball in the Big Ten, where it’s physical and you get beat up, then have to show up 20 games into the baseball season and be ready to go.”

A change of Pace(rs)

After graduating from the University of Iowa in 2023, McCaffery took a job with the Indiana Pacers, where he now works as a team assistant.

“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” he told the Des Moines Register of his career move. “It’s kind of all-hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it.”

What better way to carve out a path that could lead him to follow in his father’s coaching footsteps.

“It’s a way in,” he continued. “It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

Instagram official romance

While neither Clark nor McCaffery have publicly discussed how or exactly when they got together, the couple went Instagram official back in August 2023, when Clark shared a set of photos of the pair cuddled up on a boat.

“Best end to summer,” she wrote in the caption.

He waited until Jan. 22, Clark’s birthday, to feature her on his Instagram.

“Happy Birthday 22 🤞🏼🤍,” he wrote, referring both to her age and the number on her jersey. “Wish I was there to celebrate with you — you deserve the best day ❤️ Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you.”

Their height difference

At 6 feet tall, Clark is taller than most women, at least those who don’t play basketball.

But her 25-year-old beau towers over her. McCaffery stands 6 inches taller than his girlfriend.

She’s not the only Hawkeye he’s rooting for

Connor McCaffery’s little brother and former teammate, 24-year-old Patrick McCaffery, is still a part of the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com