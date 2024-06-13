Caitlin Clark Blocks Boy's Shot as They Play Basketball at Charity Event — and He's Adorably Starstruck

The Indiana Fever rookie played basketball with the boy and his sisters during a Habitat for Humanity event where they built a house for his family

Greg Fiume/Getty

Caitlin Clark didn’t pull any punches when she faced a 7-year-old opponent earlier this week.

The Indiana Fever rookie, 22, blocked little Eli’s shot in their game of 1-on-1 during a Habitat for Humanity event in Indiana in which Clark attended on Tuesday, June 11.

A video of the moment showed the WNBA star smacking the ball just after it left Eli’s hands, and it has since gone viral due to the young basketball player’s reaction.

"It wasn't fair. I was playing a WNBA player that's a superstar," Eli told the IndyStar. "I pointed at her and said, 'That's not fair.' "

Clark looked to be laughing after the play, which came during the charity event in Zionsville where hundreds of volunteers came to help build a home for Eli’s family.

The Iowa standout also played basketball with Eli’s sisters, Ava and Megan.

Clark’s participation wasn’t lost on their dad, Dusten, either.

"She didn't have to come,” he told the newspaper. “She didn't have to help with the house. She didn't have to play basketball with the kids. But, you know, it just shows what kind of heart she has."

As for Eli, he hopes to meet Clark again — or at least see her play a game against other pros.

Bri Lewerke/Gainbridge

"I want to go to a Fever game,” he said. “I want to go to a Fever game really bad and I really, really want to see Caitlin Clark's teammates.”

The star guard’s appearance comes days after Clark was left off the women’s basketball roster for the Paris Olympics.

While speaking to reporters following practice on June 9, she shared that she has "no disappointment" about not making Team USA. "I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," Clark said, per ESPN.

She added, "Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it's a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there.”



